Kane’s ‘Wage & Transfer Fee Could Cause Juve Problem’s In The Striker’s Persuit’

Juventus are weighing up a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane but face a host of potential issues.

The Bianconeri have been considering dipping into the market to add a marquee striker, although Kane’s price tag may prove too daunting.

Tottenham are not prepared to listen to offers below £105m which may price the Italian’s out.

The £99m they spent on Cristiano Ronaldo is currently their most expensive signing of all-time.

Kane’s exploits in front of goal over the past six years have attracted admiring glances throughout Europe.

The 27-year-old has bagged over 150 goals since 2014 and his annual salary of £10.5m reflects that quality.

He is Tottenham’s highest earner but his potential transfer fee coupled with his wages make the move nearly impossible, reports Calcio Mercato.

Especially given the knock on affects of the coronavirus pandemic which is set to hit club finances.

Even if Juventus were able to fund the deal they are aware of the difficulty of dealing with Daniel Levy.

The Tottenham chairman has a reputation for getting the most out of every deal and digging his heels in where necessary.

He will have been concerned by Kane’s recent comments though which suggests he will consider his future if Tottenham can’t challenge for silverware.

“I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it,” he revealed in an online Q&A session.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

“So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”