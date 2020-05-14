Kajuru Killings: CAN Calls On FG To Protect Helpless Citizens

File photo of protesters against Kajuru killings

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the renewed attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state calling on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the residents.

Over 20 residents of Kajuru have been reported killed and scores of others injured following an attack by suspected herdsmen.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to commiserate with the people of Kajuru, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Reverend Joseph Hayab appealed to people in the area, irrespective of their ethnic or religious identities, to work together to promote peace and security of their community.

“We must not forget that an injury to one is an injury to all,” CAN statement read in part.

The Christian body, however, questioned if the Federal Government is truly aware of the happenings in Kajuru or that it has chosen to ignore the people.

Given the need to secure the life of every citizen, CAN calls on the government to truly take on its constitutional role of protecting innocent citizens, in order to avoid a situation whereby the people may take up arms to defend themselves.

“Recently, the general frenzy is that despite the continuing attacks on hapless Kajuru communities, those responsible for ensuring the security of lives and property are only but playing lips service to the security challenge.