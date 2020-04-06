Kaigama to govt: be sensitive to the poor

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

THE Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday urged the government to be sensitive to the suffering of Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He spoke in Abuja while celebrating mass at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Church.

The cleric said the poor and the less privileged were suffering at this time.

“The government must be sensitive to the suffering of the people who have nothing to eat or means of survival at this critical period,” he said.

Kaigama advised security agents not to be hard on the people, noting that it was a difficult task to stay indoors.

He admonished Catholics and the entire Christians to continue to keep the faith stronger and not allow Coronavirus distance them from God.

The clergyman enjoined Christians to take advantage of the stay at home order to get closer to God.

He said that this was the period to show love and care for others, adding that it was nobody’s fault that the Coronavirus pandemic had kept everyone at home.

He said that it was a period to let the Lord lead believers and transform them, so that they would be good Christians, dependable and patriotic Nigerians.

“During this period, we intensify our prayers, we intensify our charity toward others, especially the poor, the marginalised and the deprived in the society,” he said.

While assuring that a cure for COVID-19 would be found soon, Kaigama urged Nigerians to be at peace and to maintain law and order.

He cited the examples of how priests and bishops celebrated mass secretly during persecution in Madagascar and Chinese communist, urging Christians to pray ceaselessly during this difficult time.

According to him, the priest and bishops found a way to keep the church going even during the toughest times.

“So, we must say masses and have devotions in our homes regularly.

“This is the period to draw closer to God and trust him more than before. We must develop ourselves spiritually and trust God.

“We must not make the mistake of saying that Jesus is on holiday, as Jesus is everywhere and never on holiday.

“Jesus could visit you at home just as he visited Martha. So, you must be prepared at all time to receive him,” he said.

Kaigama, however, prayed for the frontline heroes who are working during this difficult time to keep the country safe and informed.

The Archbishop celebrated mass in an almost empty church as members were not present, due to the coronavirus stay at home order by the Federal Government.

“The disease has reduced us to one level. The mighty and small nations have all been reduced to the same level with all feeling the hit and unable to do much about it,” Kaigama said while addressing reporters after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass.