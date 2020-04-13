Kaigama to Christians: never give up

Our Reporter

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday urged Christians never to give up on the virtues of patience, perseverance, hope and trust in God.

He spoke in Abuja while celebrating the Easter mass at the Holy Trinity Church, Maitama.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ teaches us that Jesus is alive forever.

“The victory of evil and the cruel plans of men can only be temporary.

“The message of Easter

is that God does not forget or forsake us, and that the darkest hour is just before the dawn. But soon, it will be daylight again,” Kaigama said.

