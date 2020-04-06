Kaduna Records New COVID-19 Case, Traces 119 Contacts

Kaduna State has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to five.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, the state sent samples to Abuja for testing.

According to her, five samples were positive, 77 were negative and eight samples were pending, stressing that the government has begun tracing 119 contacts.

“So far, the State has sent 89 samples to Abuja for testing, among which 5 samples were positive, 77 samples were negative, and 8 samples are pending.

She also disclosed that searching and tracing of 119 contacts of the positive cases is ongoing.

“The State Government has been taking vigorous actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 since February, by reaching out to the Chief Medical Directors of all hospitals in the state, daily evaluation of the pandemic and devising new ways to check the spread,” she said.

The Commissioner further explained that the Ministry of Health has set up an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), who meet daily to take proactive measures against further spread of the disease.

Speaking further, Baloni said the ministry has “reactivated and strengthened the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC), by posting trained health workers to the facility, who are currently caring for patients, in addition to setting up an alternative isolation centre which has 69 rooms, where mild to moderate cases will be managed.

“In the same vein, Kaduna State Government has also concluded arrangements for the establishment of a testing laboratory in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital(ABUTH), Zaria, for quick diagnosis.”

She believes that when residents of the state cooperate with the government on efforts to control COVID-19, the state will have a reduction in the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.’

Baloni further stated that the state has been conducting massive mobilization both on electronic and print media, including social media, to sensitize the public on the danger of this pandemic.

She noted that different sub committees have been put in place to coordinate response to the disease which include the surveillance, Laboratory, coordination and Risk Communication teams.

The Commissioner also commended “the frontline health workers who are taking care of our patients and the various professional bodies, Development Partners and individuals who have reached out to support the State Government’s efforts”

