Kaduna govt commiserates with families of gas explosion victims

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

THE Kaduna State Government has condoled with the families that lost their loved ones following a gas explosion on Saturday.

A statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment.”

The incident occurred in a business premises located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

The State Government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion.

“The State Government commends the emergency services, including fire fighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross.

The government has also expressed its gratitude to the security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise.” Aruwan said.

