Kaduna Gas Explosion Death Toll Increases To Eight

The Department of Petroleum Resources , on Friday, said a combined team of DPR , KEPA , and other agencies have recovered mutilated bodies of three more victims of the January 4 Kaduna gas explosion .

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the recovery of the three bodies brings to eight the number of victims killed by the gas explosion .

The North – West Zonal Controller , DPR , Isa Tafida , made the disclosure during a condolence visit to the family of the late Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission , Prof . Simon Mallam.

Tafida represented the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources , Timipre Sylva , and the Director of DPR , Auwalu Sarki , during the condolence to the family of the late professor at Gonin Gora, Kaduna .

Tafida also paid a sympathy visit to Joel Daniel , 36, a survivor of the explosion being treated from severe burns at St . Gerrad Hospital , Kaduna .

“ The department , in collaboration with security and other government agencies including KEPA and KASUPDA , evacuated the cylinders in the shop where the gas explosion occurred to safety and in the process, mutilated bodies of three other victims were recovered under the debris .

“ The operator, who brought the calamity upon the victims , was operating at the premises illegally .

“ From the information we received , he came from another location because of our campaign against illegal gas operators, unfortunately , nobody alerted us , “ he said .

( NAN )

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...