‘Kaduna firm to produce face mask’

From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

As distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable commenced in Chikun Local Government Area on Monday, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has revealed that a company in the state has offered to produce face masks and make it readily available and at cheaper rate for residents, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The Deputy Governor in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye said, “a company has offered to produce face masks in Kaduna state, which will make it cheaper for all and sundry.

”Similarly, the United Kingdom’s Department For International Development (DFID) has approached the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), to supply raw materials for the production of hand sanitisers.

