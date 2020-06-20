Kabiru Adjoto Threatens Hope Uzodinma, Tells Him To Steer Clear Of The State

Kabiru Adjoto, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has warned Imo State Governor and the Chairman Edo State Election Committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to steer clear of the state.

In a terse statement made available to INDEPENDENT on Friday, Adjoto said the people of Edo will resist Uzodinma from entering the state.

“Hope Uzodinma should hand over to his deputy before coming to Edo. He should think twice before embarking on a journey that may negatively affect him for life. Edo is not Imo”.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“We shall resist him and stop him from entering Edo”.

“He should pray with his wives and children before leaving Imo. He should be ready to eat as lunch uncooked vulture eggs while in Edo.”

Source:- Independent ng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

