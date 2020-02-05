Kabir Adamu Mai-Palace’s House Burnt By Fire

Fire has razed down the country home of Rep Kabir Adamu Mai-Palace who represents Gusau/Tsafe in the House of Representatives, Zamfara Fire Service Department confirmed on Tuesday in Gusau.

Abdullahi Jibo, Deputy Director, Fire Prevention and Public Enlightenment of the Department, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jibo said that the fire disaster, which gutted the house located at Anguwar-Yarima area, Gusau was suspected to be caused by a power surge.

According to him, the department received a distress call from the area around 10:30 a.m. and quickly mobilised its personnel to the scene where the inferno was brought under control.

“There was no loss of lives or injuries; we were able to bring out two vehicles from the house,” he said.

