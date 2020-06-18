Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo After Coppa Italia Final Defeat

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has blasted Cristiano Ronaldo after the Coppa Italia final defeat against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

The matched ended goalless and a penalty kick was needed to determine the winner and Napoli ran out 4-2 winners.

Juventus player Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their penalty kicks while Napoli converted theirs which allowed Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso to secure his first major trophy as a manager.

The defeat marked the first time Ronaldo has suffered consecutive defeats in finals during his club career.

Ronaldo did not take a penalty in the shootout as he was being held back for the fifth spot-kick. And after the defeat, Sarri claimed that Ronaldo is still not at his best.

He’s in the same shape as the others, like Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, he is lacking the sharpness to do what works best for him,’ Sarri told RAI.

‘I didn’t say much to the players after the game. I was angry and disappointed just like them, so at these moments it’s best to stay silent. ‘We’ll talk better tomorrow morning.

Sarri also believes that Juve’s lack of sharpness cost them against Napoli.

‘There is disappointment for the club, the players and the fans, but at this moment we cannot do much more, because we are lacking sharpness,’ said the former Chelsea boss.

‘We were missing a few players and had to make some different choices to usual, because our fitness levels are not optimal. We keep the ball well, but lack the sharpness to turn that into dangerous scoring opportunities.

‘We are struggling to get past opposition players when taking men on, we have a team built on individuals who can usually do that very well.

‘I don’t think we’re lacking determination, because we were totally concentrated for 90 minutes and you can’t do that without determination.

‘I think the problem is the characteristics, because these are players accustomed to taking men on and at the moment that’s just not coming off.’

Juventus will resume Serie A action on Monday with a trip to Renato Dall’Ara to face Bologna.

