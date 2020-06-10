Juventus Attacker Wants A Move To Barcelona Next Season

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala wants a move to Barcelona ahead of next season, according to report.

Dybala admitted he would like to play alongside Lionel Messi in the La Liga.

The Argentine attacker has reestablished himself at Juventus after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo almost forced him off the team under Massimiliano Allegri but under Maurizio Sarri he is a regular player.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all linked with the former Palermo attacker in the past seasons.

The Juventus star is now opened to a deal to leave Turin with a switch to Camp Nou, where he would be chanced to play along with his fellow Argentina compatriot Messi.

“The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger,” he told CNN. “It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players.

“There’s enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger. For now, there is nothing. I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened (coronavirus) it isn’t easy for the club.

“But other players have also renewed, so we are here waiting. Obviously, I am a player of this club and I am happy to be here. People love me very much and I love the people very much.

“I have a great appreciation for the club and the people who are here, I have a good relationship with my president and surely at some point, they will come to chat – or maybe not, I don’t know. At some point maybe there may be some possible renewal, but it depends on Juventus.”

Dybala, 26, joined Juventus in 2015 from Serie A side Palermo.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

