Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Narrowly Beats Immobile To AF Serie A MVP So Far

Juventus & Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo wins All Football Serie A Player of the Season so far.

Ronaldo highlights our All Football Serie A Team of the Season so far and was selected as a competitive candidate in our All Football Serie A Player of the Season so far Vote, in which he casts the most votes beating Immobile, Lukaku, Ilicic and Luis Alberto to the award.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner has never stopped his step of breaking one and other records. He has scored his 700th career goal and made his 1000th career appearance this season.

This season under Sarri, he scored 21 league goals in his 22 appearances in Serie A, including a hat trick against Cagliari. He has a 7.90 average rating and 9 Man of the Match award, as well as a Serie A POTM award of January. He’s been involved in half of goals Juve scored in Serie A this season and he only started in 4/5 of them, although there may be a reason that Sarri wants to protect the ace of the team and use him in important games.

The argument of the best player in the world has never stopped, but for now, Ronaldo is still the best player in the Serie A.

