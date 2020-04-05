Juve Want To Offer Ex-Bayern Munich Winger As Part Of The Bid For Man City Star

Juventus want to offer former Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa to Manchester City this summer as part of a bid for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Italian champions are believed to have identified Jesus as a leading summer transfer target, and the Brazilian’s agent recently refused to rule out a move to Turin.

Juventus are thought to view the South American as the ideal player to replace Gonzalo Higuain, who has only managed five Serie A goals during a difficult season.

According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady are aware that they face a tough task to convince City to part with the striker, though, and will therefore attempt to use Costa as a makeweight.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injury during the 2019-20 campaign, featuring on just 18 occasions for Maurizio Sarri’s side, although he has contributed two goals and five assists.

Manchester United have previously been credited with an interest in the former Bayern Munich attacker.