Justin Bieber Shuts Down Sexual Assault Allegations With Evidence, Vows To Take Legal Action

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has shut down the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by a lady.

The lady identified as Daniel had taken to Twitter to accuse the “Yummy” singer of sexually assaulting her in 2014. According to her, she met Justin while attending an event in Texas and claimed that she and her friends were invited back to the pop star’s hotel where she was sexually assaulted without consent.

Justin took to Twitter to address the rumors stating that he would be taking legal action. He also shared receipts and evidence of this whereabouts on the day the rape incident allegedly occurred.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

