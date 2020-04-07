JUST IN: ‘Precision’ Airstrikes Eliminate al-Shabaab’s High Ranking Leader, Yusuf Jiis

U.S. Africa Command post-strike assessment has confirmed that one of the terrorists killed in the April 2 precision airstrikes was a long-standing, high ranking leader in the al-Shabaab terrorist organization.

This was contained in a statement by the Somalia Ministry of information, culture and tourism, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the terrorist, Yusuf Jiis was one of the foundational members of the terrorist group.

