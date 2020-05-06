JUST IN: Nigeria confirms 195 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 195 new cases of COVID19.

According to a tweet from the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 82 cases, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara

18-Sokoto

10-Borno

9-FCT

8-Oyo

5-Kebbi

5-Gombe

4-Ogun

3-Katsina

1-Kaduna

1-Adamawa

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria are 3145, with 534 discharged and 103 deaths.

