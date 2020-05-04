JUST IN: Mercy Johnson, husband welcome fourth child

Agency Reporter

Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson and husband, Prince Okojie, have welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, in the United States.

The couple are already parents to a son and two daughters.

Mr Okojie broke the news on Instagram on Monday evening and also revealed her name, Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

The baby was born at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Johnson had, some months ago, revealed that she was expecting a fourth child.

The actress announced she was expecting her fourth child on her Instagram page on December 18, 2019.

She shared photos of her husband, a scan of the pregnancy and herself and captioned them with the good news.

“I’ve always wanted 4 but, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business,” she had said.

“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way. I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed.”

