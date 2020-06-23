JUST IN: Manchester United Midfielder Signs New Five-Year Deal

While Manchester United are looking for quality additions to make their team better they are also doing their best to make the invaluable members of the present set-up as happy as possible.

This perhaps informs the decision of the United hierarchy to reward midfielder Scott McTominay who has been in fine form lately with a new and improved five-year deal.

The 23-year-old’s new contract will tie him down at the club until the summer of 2025, with the option of an additional year.

The Scotland international made his debut for United in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the club in total, scoring six goals.

Academy graduate McTominay has shone for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season and has now signed a new five-year contract.

“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team,” the Scotland international said.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today.

“I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

McTominay has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, despite missing two months due to a knee injury, and has been one of Solskjaer’s standout players.

source:- fcnaija

