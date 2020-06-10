JUST IN: Manchester City Unveil New Arrival Ahead Of The Restart Of EPL

Manchester City has unveiled the new arrival of Juanma Lillo ahead of the restart of the Premier League on June 17.

The 54-year-old Spaniard joined Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff as an assistant coach to replaces Mikel Arteta who left in December to become head coach at Arsenal.

Lillo joins from the Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai, which he led to the Chinese League One champions and so helping them achieve promotion to the Super League.

The Spanish coach said: “I am delighted to have joined Manchester City’s coaching staff.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

“Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.

“It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forwards.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are delighted to welcome Juanma to Manchester City.

“His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team.

“We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”

Lillo had coached Guardiola towards the end of his playing career at Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa.

He has also managed Oviedo, Tenerife, Zaragoza, and Real Sociedad, as well as acting as an assistant at Chile and Sevilla.

