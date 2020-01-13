23-year-old Olowolayemo Sodiq, said to be a wanted notorious traffic robbery suspect and alleged cult leader has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect who conspired with one Bamidele Moses a.k.a Badoo and robbed one Jude Saka of his Bajaj motorcycle in December 2019, was arrested by detectives from Bariga police station in Lagos State.

Lagos Police Spokesperson, Bala Elkana who confirmed the arrest said;

“His accomplice was initially arrested by detectives from Bariga and transferred to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October 2019. “The suspect has been on the police wanted list for series of traffic robberies and cult violent attacks in Bariga. “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to SARS for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

The post JUST IN!!! Lagos State Police Arrests Edo State’s Most Wanted Cult Member appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...