JUST IN!! Harry Kane’s Replacement To Sign Three-And-A-Half-Year Deal With Tottenham For £28m

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane’s replacement, Krzysztof Piatek is set to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Spurs.

According to the UK Sun, Jose Mourinho’s side have agreed on a £28million with AC Milan to land Piatek in this January’s transfer window.

The newspaper report that the move for the 24-year-old Polish international will be confirmed within the next 48 hours after a medical is completed.

Piatek joined AC Milan in January 2019 from Genoa for £34.2million.

Tottenham are keen to strengthen their attack line after Kane sustained a hamstring injury on his left leg that will keep him out of action until April.

Kane, who has eleven Premier League goals so far this campaign, limped off during their 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

