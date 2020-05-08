JUST IN: Enugu confirms 9th COVID-19 case

By Chris Oji, Enugu

Enugu state government on Friday confirmed a fresh case of COVID -19 in the state, thus bringing the total number to nine.

Already, the patient, a 9-year old child has been admitted for treatment, according to a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health, Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu.

The statement reads:

“There is another newly confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Enugu State.

This case is a nine year old child contact of the fourth case reported in Enugu who had positive travel history.

Thus the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu now rises to Nine (9) with seven (7) active cases.

The patient has been admitted into one of our Isolation and Treatment Centres, further contacts are being identified and line listed, and necessary samples will be taken for testing.

Also decontamination of the patients home has been promptly carried out.”

