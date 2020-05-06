Categories
News

JUST IN: Daura monarch hospitalised

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

 

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, was on Tuesday night hospitalised at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Kastina State.

The Nation gathered from reliable source he was rushed unconscious to hospital after suffering from high blood pressure.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

His words: “It’s true the Emir of Daura was rushed to FMC for high blood pressure, he  was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital yesterday night, and some people even thought whether he had passed on.”

The Nation reports Governor Aminu Bello Masari two days ago sealed the Daura palace  to control the spread of  coronavirus in the entire Daura LGA.

Trending Now!  Big Tech Is Rewiring Healthcare in the Platform Revolution

However, residents of the area alleged  the Emir’s sudden sick and critical condition may be caused by shutting down of his palace while others believe it may be a suspected case of  COVID-19

Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, recorded the first Index case of coronavirus in Katsina.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!