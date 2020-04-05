[JUST IN] #COVID19: Governor Seyi Makinde Recovers, Tests Negative

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has just recovered and tested negative to the dreaded coronavirus.

The Governor, who confirmed this in tweet via his twitter handle, @seyimakinde, said:

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.”

— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020

