JUST IN: Bandits open fire on Emir of Potiskum’s convoy

From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Six persons including four aides of the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram were reported killed while five others sustained various degrees of injuries in an attack launched along Kaduna-Zaria axis by some unknown gunmen.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed this in a press release issued by its PPRO DSP Yakubu Sabo.

He said, “on 14/1/2020, the Command received information through DPO Maraban Jos that, at about 22:45hrs, he got a distress call from a good Samaritan that, some unknown Armed Men in large Number dressed in military camouflage intercepted some commuters at the outskirt of Kaduna Metro along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway and on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Poteskum Alh Umar Bubaram, the hoodlums started shooting indiscriminately at the commuters and took some yet to be identified persons to unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized teams of operatives with Armored Personnel Carriers to the scene where some victims of the attack were rescued to safety but sadly six (6) persons including four Aids of the Emir were reported dead while Five (5) others sustained varying degree of injuries.

“Both the dead and injured victims were recovered to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for deposition and treatment.

He said in the statement that consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri directed that more Police operatives be deployed along the axis to reinforce the existing operational units of SARS Anti-Kidnapping and PMF personnel currently on the operation. He equally alerted intelligence gathering units in the area to redouble their effort to ensure that, the victims are rescued unhurt and the culprits are brought to book to face justice.

“The CP also visited both the scene of the incident and the injured persons including the Emir at Barau Dikko Hospital with a view to fortifying security deployment along the axis and to assure the victims of the Police current efforts on the incident.

According to the PPRO, the Command assured members of the public that, it ensure the safe rescue of the victims of this ugly incident and calls on the good citizens of the State to continue to support the Command with relevant information that could help the Police to fish out criminals from our midst. Update on the current Police investigation of the incident will follow accordingly please.

