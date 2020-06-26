JUST IN: Arsenal, Man United & Spurs Transfer Target Joins Dortmund On A Four-Year Deal

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs transfer target Thomas Meunier has joined Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 28-year-old Belgium international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League interest over the past 12 months before opted for the Bundesliga giant after his current deal with the French champions expires on 30 June.
Meunier reportedly turned down the chance of signing a short-term contract to play Champions League for PSG in August with Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are also set to leave Le Parc des Princes this summer.
source:- fcnaija