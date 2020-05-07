JUST IN: Another Professor dies in Kano

By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

Another Professor at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has died on wednesday.

Prof. Monsuru Emiola died at the university clinic after a brief illness.

The Nation gathered that Prof. Emiola, a senior lecturer with the Physical and Health Education Department, Faculty of Education, was an indigene of Oyo State.

The source said the late lecturer was a devoted Muslim.

He is survived with a wife and children.

The Nation reports that BUK also lost a lecturer in the Faculty of Communication, Prof Balarabe Maikaba, on April 26.

