JUST IN: 269 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From India

This picture shows some of the stranded Nigerians who returned to the country recently. PHOTO: Twitter:@nidcom_gov

The Federal Government has continued to evacuate Nigerians trapped in countries around the world as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This comes as a new set of 269 stranded Nigerians arrived in the country from India in the early hours of Saturday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the arrival of the returnees on its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, 103 of the evacuees arrived in Lagos and 166 others landed in Abuja at about 2am, after a few hours of delay.

Following their arrival, the returnees were subjected to compulsory 14 days self-isolation, in line with the protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The NIDCOM stated that all the evacuees tested negative before boarding the plane and would be re-tested within 72 hours at a designated testing centre of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

They were brought back to Nigeria from India aboard an Air Peace plane which first landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before proceeding to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

By the Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.

All tested negative before boarding and are to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov designated testing center.@NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG pic.twitter.com/Sk550xewDq — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) June 13, 2020

In another tweet, the NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the returnees back to the country.

We welcome them home . Just spoken to one of them who is in very high spirits. They must present themselves for an @NCDCgov Covid 19 test , 14 day compulsory isolation before their passports are released to them, according to the new guidelines @DigiCommsNG https://t.co/Kjc0jCArFe — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 13, 2020

The management of Air Peace has also confirmed the airlifting of the evacuees in a statement.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

