JUST IN: 265 Nigerians evacuated from UAE arrive Lagos

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Two hundred and sixty-five Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived Lagos.

The Emirates Airlines aircraft they boarded landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Regional Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs Victoria Shin – Abah   said the aircraft arrived 7.30 pm.

The 260 evacuees are on their way to the isolation centre prepared by the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After alighting, their were profiled by security, health and border control officials at the Lagos Airport.

Details shortly…

