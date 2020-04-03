[JUST IN]: 19 Billion Raised Sofar By Coalition Against Covid, MTN, LaFarge,Adenuga Yet to Redeem Pledge

The Coalition Against Covid(CACOVID) is a housed initiative of the Central Bank Of Nigeria(CBN) to fight against the covid19 pandemic.

The CBN in keeping its Promise of transparency has published an update of donors who are yet to redeem their pledges to CACOVID.

We recall that a list of donors was published earlier in the week who have redeemed their pledges, both individuals, banks and private companies with the CBN and popular billionaire CEO Aliko Dangote leading the donations.

Dangote, CBN Lead Donations to Coalition Against Covid-19 with 2 billion https://t.co/H41FThXxKW pic.twitter.com/VqaG6K1KCE — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 1, 2020

The names of individuals and Institutions yet to redeem their pledges include: Chief Mike Adenuga who pledged the sum of N1,000,000,000 , Lagarge Plc -N1,000,000,000 , MTN Nigeria- N1,000,000,000 and John Coumantatous of Flour Mills of Nigeria plc who pledged N400,000,000 bringing the total number of pledges not redeemed to N3, 400,000,000.

