JUST DO IT! Ferdinand Names 4 Players Man United Must Sign (See Them)

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said he will speak with Paul Pogba after his agent Mino Raiola made some comments about the club earlier this week.

“Pogba’s problem is Manchester: it is a club out of touch with reality, without a sporting project. “Today I wouldn’t bring anyone else there, they would ruin even [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini. Paul needs a team and a society, one like at Juve before,” Raiola told La Repubblica in an interview published on New Year’s Day.

Solskjaer has been left unimpressed with the remarks and when asked by reporters on Friday, if agents should speak about clubs, Solskjaer replied: “No.

“I can speak to Paul about it. I don’t think I should talk to – or about – agents that talk about us. “But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players – not the opposite way around. It is not agents’ players, it is our players.”

