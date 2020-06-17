Jurgen Klopp Urges Fans To Stay Home For Premier League Restart

Jurgen Klopp has made a passionate plea for Liverpool fans to stay at home to watch matches and promised the team will still feel their support as they close-in on the Premier League title.

Liverpool are within touching distance of finally ending their 30-year wait for a top-flight trophy and restart with a huge Merseyside derby on the first weekend back, a clash that could clinch the title were they to win it and City to lose at home to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Everton game on Sunday will take place at Goodison Park, despite initial fears fans could gather outside the ground and pose a public health risk due to coronavirus.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

In a message to Liverpool supporters on the club’s website, Klopp said: “It will be obviously, for some reasons, completely different, but you can still make it really special.

“When we all became aware of the problem we will have, all together, the whole world, that was the moment we realised football is not as important as the night before when played Atletico Madrid.

“I think that’s a good lesson to learn. We had to show responsibility and we showed it.

“There were times when we didn’t know if we would play again and there were rumours about null and void and points-per-game.

“Now, we stand here and the league will start again because we behaved responsibly. We did the things we had to do because we wanted to save our loved ones and all the others as well.

“So, the league starts again and we can go for our massive target again and for this we need you, we always needed you.

“It’s still football and it’s still for you. We will be in the stadium and you will be at home. I can promise you we will feel your support, I will make the boys feel your support. You are still the 80 or 90 per cent of the petrol in our tanks.

“Stay safe, support us from home. We are still with you and you’ll never walk alone.”

source:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

