Junior Boy – “Unlocked”

Street motivational Afro-pop singer, Junior Boy sets off 2020 with this new tune dubbed “Unlocked”, produced by BazeTuBeat.

Obimzy Records & Entertainment releases Junior Boy‘s 2020 debut single – “Unlocked“. This a follow up to the success of his first output his year; The music video to his 2019 hit song ‘Money‘ featuring Marlian President, Naira Marley.

“Unlocked” is the lead single from Junior Boy’s soon to come music project- ‘Sin No More’ (SNM Ep). The record talks about the singer been a big name in the music industry, he clears the rumour going round about him. States that anyone that underrates him is at a high risk because he is more than what people see & perceive. At the end of the song JB aka GalDemSugar Hails his true fans…

