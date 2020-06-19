Street motivational Afro-pop singer, Junior Boy sets off 2020 with this new tune dubbed “Unlocked”, produced by BazeTuBeat.
Obimzy Records & Entertainment releases Junior Boy‘s 2020 debut single – “Unlocked“. This a follow up to the success of his first output his year; The music video to his 2019 hit song ‘Money‘ featuring Marlian President, Naira Marley.
“Unlocked” is the lead single from Junior Boy’s soon to come music project- ‘Sin No More’ (SNM Ep). The record talks about the singer been a big name in the music industry, he clears the rumour going round about him. States that anyone that underrates him is at a high risk because he is more than what people see & perceive. At the end of the song JB aka GalDemSugar Hails his true fans…
Listen to the jam below and share your thoughts
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
The post Junior Boy – “Unlocked” appeared first on tooXclusive.