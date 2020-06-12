June 12: Governor Akeredolu Grants Amnesty To 28 Inmates In Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted amnesty to 28 inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Custodial Centres in the state.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Akure on Thursday, said the gesture was in commemoration of the 2020 Democracy Day celebrated on June 12.

Mr Ajiboye said this was in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by Paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“Governor Akeredolu ordered that 13 of the inmates be discharged out of the facility accordingly and forthwith.

“While 10 on death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment and 5 on life imprisonment were commuted to various terms of imprisonment.

“The 13 inmates serving various terms of imprisonment were pardoned, having served substantial portions of their sentences.

“In the same vein, the 10 condemned inmates had been duly convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, while 5 were equally, duly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment,” he said.

Mr Ajiboye further said Mr Akeredolu advised the pardoned inmates to make good use of the opportunity offered them by their release to turn a new leaf and abandon a life of crime.

