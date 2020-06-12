June 12: Democracy Is A Process That Evolves With Time – Senate President

A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, the second time it is being celebrated on June 12.

In his message late on Thursday, the Senate President said June 12 has become a metaphor in our country for free, fair and credible elections and a memorial for the day in which Nigerians stoutly rose above ethnic and religious sentiments to deliver a pan-Nigerian mandate for the revival of hope in their country unity and attainment of its great potential.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Mr Lawan stated that the heroic demonstration of patriotism by the Nigerian voters on June 12, 1993 will continue to inspire generations of their compatriots to promote national unity and defend democracy in Nigeria.

He noted that having come this far in our journey as a nation, we have no reason to doubt our ability to govern ourselves and attain our great potential as a nation.

“Our uninterrupted practice of democracy in the last 21 years attests that democratic civil rule is taking roots and becoming firmly entrenched in Nigeria.

“While there is a consensus that democracy is the best form of government, it is also important to stress that democracy is a process that evolves with time.

“We should, therefore, continue to have faith in the capacity of our system to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“On our part as the Legislature, we will continue to provide the platform for improving that system and democratic practice across board.

“The on-going process of constitutional amendment and the much awaited electoral reforms will take cognizance of our past pitfalls and the democratic ethos required to guide us to where we want to be,” Lawan stated.

He urge all Nigerians to embrace a healthy democratic practice devoid of desperation and violence. He wished Nigeria eternal peace, unity and prosperity.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

