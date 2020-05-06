Jumbo allowance for health workers in Kwara

From Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) yesterday hailed Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for delivering on his words to pay frontline health workers daily allowances in appreciation of their work.

NMA state Chairman Dr. Kolade Solagberu said in a statement in Ilorin , that AbdulRazaq has fulfilled his promise to pay decent allowances to health workers involved in the COVID-19 campaign.

While medical doctors are being paid N25,000 daily, other categories of health workers in the frontline are getting varying allowances on a daily basis to encourage them to do more.

”This is to appreciate Governor AbdulRazaq who has kept to his words by fulfilling all promises, especially the recently disbursed financial motivations to the frontline health care workers in Kwara State who are actively involved in facing the COVID-19 challenge in the State,” Solagberu said.

”This is no doubt motivating and an added impetus towards driving the ready spirit of the health workers.

”The Kwara State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association is proud to have you as our governor at this crucial time and shall sustain our collaborative stance to further break newer grounds for an overall improved health care system in Kwara State.”

The government has hailed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its technical support for the state’s medical team, saying the NCDC delegation would be leaving Kwara better prepared to manage COVID-19 and similar cases in future.

”I write on behalf of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the good people of Kwara State to express our profound appreciation for your noble contribution while in the state, particularly in the fight against COVID-19,” Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, said in a letter addressed to the NCDC team which departed the state on Tuesday.

”Your expertise and technical know-how have tremendously improved the state’s health care services, especially during this crucial time of combating the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also pertinent to state that the history of the present health challenges will not be complete without your contribution written in gold.”

The NCDC delegation, led by Dr Shuaib Belgore, arrived Kwara a few weeks ago to drill the state’s medical team on the handling of the pandemic, resulting in strengthened capacity and capability of the state to tackle the pandemic.

