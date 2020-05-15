Juice Morgan – “Go Badder” ft. Sholz (Prod. KillerTunes)

Juice Morgan kicks off 2020 with a big bang as he releases his first single “GO BADDER” off his forthcoming EP set to drop later this year .

Go Badder is an up Mid Tempo Afro Raggae Fusion and it Features Talented and prolific Rapper Sholz.

It serves as a follow-up to his previously released single “Doe” which was released back in October 2019.

The Production credit to this amazing tune goes to talented music producer, Killertunes.

The handsome Botany student of LASU is definitely one of the rising talents that will make their mark this year.

Listen and Enjoy ‘Go Badder‘ below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Juice-Morgan-ft-Sholz-Go-Badder.mp3

