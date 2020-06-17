‘Abba Father‘ is a Worship Gospel single by Judith Lawrence, a Talented Gospel Artist from Port Harcourt, Hitting the spotlight with her single ‘My Breath‘.

Very Good in her career as she stands out with voice and her ‘sax’ instrument and a lot more.

Listen to ‘Abba Father‘ below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Judith-Lawrence-Abba-Father.mp3

