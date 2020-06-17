Categories
Music

Judith Lawrence – “Abba Father”

Judith Lawrence Abba Father

Abba Father‘ is a Worship Gospel single by Judith Lawrence, a Talented Gospel Artist from Port Harcourt, Hitting the spotlight with her single ‘My Breath‘.

Very Good in her career as she stands out with voice and her ‘sax’ instrument and a lot more.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen to ‘Abba Father‘ below

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!


DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Judith Lawrence – “Abba Father” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  “Quarantine” – Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen, Zuchu

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!