Joy in Imo community as over 5,000 get free medicare

It was happiness galore as the people of Atta Nwambiri town and neighbouring communities in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, numbering more than 5000, received free medical services from their kinsmen who are medical doctors practising in the United States and other parts of the world.

The initiative started in 2017. In this year’s event, which lasted three days, the medical mis­sion was designed to address some of the medical condi­tions associated with aging like high blood pressure, diabetes and eye problems, including surgeries in some cases.

Officials of Atta Nwambiri Governing Council/Eze’s Cabinet and those of the Transformation Ambassadors of Atta Nwambiri (TAAN), who led the medical team, were also there early enough to attend to the surging crowd who turned up for the exercise.

Attendance at the occasion cut across age and sex barriers as the old, young, youths and children came out in their large numbers, as people from nearby Okwudor, Nkume, Amucha, Umutanze, Awo Omamma, Omuma and Amiri communities also graced the event to benefit from the exercise.

On the whole, no fewer than 5,000 people were attended to by the medical team, with many going home with eyeglasses during the three-day exercise.

Also, there were about 19 medical doctors of various specialisations and other medical personnel led by Dr. Alexander Nnabue, Dr. Stanley Aham Okoro, Dr. Onyinyechi Obinna-Agbasi and Dr. Willy Akubuo, who incidentally is the chairman of the medical committee set up by the Atta Nwambiri Governing Council/Eze’s Cabinet.

Dr. Nnabue and Dr. Aham Okoro, along with the other medical personnel, travelled from the US, while Gladys Obi led the personnel from the United Kingdom to Atta town to assist their people with a physiotherapist, Andy Egbuwohia leading others from Nigeria to the programme.

However, the number of people in attendance also strengthened the fact that primary health centers (PHCs) need to be accorded a serious attention, as without the personal equipment brought home by doctors, there was no functional equipment in the primary health facility in the area to assist the medical personnel.

The chairman of Atta Nwambiri Governing Council/Eze’s Cabinet, Chief John Agbasi, who was accompanied to the event by the members of the governing council, said that the leaderships of the three autonomous communities that make up the town under the umbrella of TAAN decided to organise the programme in order to enable the community benefit from the service and use same to foster a sense of unity among the three autonomous communities in the town.

CAgbasi, who expressed delight at the massive turnout by the people for the free-medical service, said the TAAN was moved to introduce it in Atta to ameliorate the plight of those who could not easily access medical services as a result of cost or other factors.

While thanking the team of doctors and other medical personnel for successfully performing a number of surgeries, he noted with dismay that a lot of people often die because their ailments were not detected early enough until they attained dangerous heights.

“This is the third in the series. And we want to specifically thank Dr. Alex Nnabue would came from the USA with over 6000 eye glasses and as you can see, he distributed them free of charge. We must also thank Dr. Aham Okoro, who also returned from America and provided his personal facility for all the surgeries that took place.

You know this health center doesn’t have any facility for handling surgeries or serious ailments. I want to use this opportunity to call on the Imo State government to come to our aid and provide Egwedu Health Centre and that of Umunam with medical facilities that would help our people in the area of quality health delivery.

We have written to the state commissioner for health, Dr. Vin Udokwu. We’re still expecting his response,” Agbasi said.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Atta, His Royal Highness Eze Edwin Azike commended Chief Agbasi and TAAN for initiating the move to bring development to Atta Nwambiri while hailing the doctors for answering the clarion call to come to the aid of their kinsmen.

