Joseph Edgar to produce, ‘Aremu’, play on Olusegun Obasanjo

By Olaitan Ganiu

RENOWNED theatre producer Joseph Edgar is set to produce a play that depicts the life of former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The drama, titled, Aremu was written by Professor Ahmed Yerima, the former Director General of the National Troupe.

According to Edgar, the play will be deep in culture and history and filled with suspense.

“The story of Obasanjo must be heard because it resonates amongst all classes of Nigerians and indeed Africans,” he said.

“From his peasant birth through the sufferings of a prisoner of conscience up to the apogee of power and influence you will see the story of resilience, courage, principled leadership. Values that seem lost in today’s Nigeria.

For me Aremu will give us a strong basis to reconnect to our core as Nigerians as we struggle to regain our depth as a proud people.”

The promotional campaign for play has begun with the hashtag #WhoisAremu?

From producing Loud Whispers with Alibaba which was his first outing, Edgar went on to produce ‘Isale Eko’ which was part of the Lagos at fifty celebrations down to ‘Oba Esugbayi’ and followed by the erotic Jude Idada-scripted play, ‘3some’ and finally ‘Emotan’ which was the official play of the National Festival for Arts and Culture which held in Benin, Edo State.

