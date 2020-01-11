Jose Mourinho Says He Is Jealous Of Jurgen Klopp (Read What He Said)

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has admitted he is envious of the options Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

Harry Kane’s injury has left Mourinho without a recognised striker, but Klopp can choose from an array of attacking talents.

The Reds boss has promised an “unpredictable” lineup against Tottenham and Mourinho has said he does not have such luxury.

“I think he has so much in his hands that he can be what he wants. He can be unpredictable. “He can play with Firmino as a 9, with Firmino as a 10. He can play with Salah and Mane wide. He can play with Salah and Mane as strikers. He can play with Shaqiri. He can play Origi. “He can do so many things. It’s difficult for somebody who plays against them. But I told you three months ago Liverpool were going to be champions. “This situation is not a surprise for me. They are the best team in our Premier League. It’s a challenge,” he told a media conference.

