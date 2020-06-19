Categories
Johny Kore ft. Zlatan – “AJE” (Prod. by Rexxie)

Johny Kore Zlatan AJE

B.B.E Empire Prodigy “Johny Kore” is here with a new tune “Aje” featuring Zlatan.

David Oromidayo John Akorede popularly known as Johny Kore, is a Nigerian singer and a songwriter, he is a native of Kogi State Adavi Local Government. He was born and brought up in Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos state where he started his musical carrier at a very tender age. Johny Kore Is currently signed to Big Bag Entertainment Empire Ltd where he released his first debut single Alisa. Johny Kore is here with the aim of not just taking over Africa but the world by storm.

As Produced by Rexxie, Listen to ‘AJE‘ below and Enjoy!!

DOWNLOAD MP3

STREAM/GET On Digital Stores

Connect With ‘kore’ on social media via the handle below

InstaGram: @Johnykore
Twittter @Johnykore_bbe
Triller @johnykore
Tik-Tok @johnykore
Face Book Johnnykore

