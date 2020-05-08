Categories
Joeboy x E Kelly – "Oreke"

Joeboy x E Kelly - "Oreke"

Talented singer Joeboy was featured by producer – E Kelly on this brand new song “Oreke”, off the ‘No Secret’ EP.

Joeboy sings that no one should mess with this ‘Oreke‘ (Beautiful Lady) on this E Kelly produced track. Nigerian producer E Kelly, known for his work behind the boards for Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Major Lazer, will release his debut project, “No Secrets” today May 8. It a five track EP which blends E Kelly’s signature sound, an airy, mellowed-out spin on afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perryy and Minz.

Oreke” is off the new body of work and it special from other tracks. Joeboy graced this one with his lovely vocals and lover boy vibe/melody. You really need to listen to this jam

