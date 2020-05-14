Jigawa Records 51 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Jigawa has recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

The latest information brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jigawa to 169, and three deaths recorded so far.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Abba Zakari confirmed this to Channels Television, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kiyawa.

According to him, 31 of the cases are almajirai that were repatriated from Kano state, which accounts for 56 percent of the total log of cases recorded in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner says testing will soon start in Jigawa, as they have already procured the equipment and have decided to use the Dutse General hospital’s laboratory for testing.