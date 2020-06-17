Jezco Oil Boss, Ezeokafor Receives Rolls Royce From Son As Birthday Gift (Photos)

Jezco Oil Boss Ezeokafor Receives Rolls Royce From Son As Birthday Gift

The Chairman of Jezco Oil, Chief Sir Joseph Ezeokafor who had during the Covid-19 lockdown donated the sum of N20M to Anambra state government, N50M to his political party APGA, and shared bags of rice and food items worth N10M to Ekwulobia people has been blessed with a brand new $400,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan for his birthday by his son popularly known as Jowizazaa.

Congratulations Nwachinemelu Ekwulobia.

