Jennifer Ukambomg Samuel Freed From Boko Haram

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commended security agencies particularly the Department of State Services for the rescue of five kidnapped aid workers by the Boko Haram terrorist group including Jennifer Ukambomg Samuel, a nurse from Plateau State.

Governor Lalong says he is excited at this development and thanks President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in ensuring that all those in captivity are set free while the terror group and other criminals are fished out and dealt with.

The Governor according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham had given assurances to the family of Jennifer that the State Government will work with all necessary agencies to secure Jennifer’s release when he sent a delegation to the family led by commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sylvester Wallangko.

The Governor says “efforts to rescue other citizens of Plateau State still under Boko Haram captivity are ongoing” and asked the family and people of Plateau State to “continue to pray and support the Government and security agencies with useful information that will assist in their quick release.”

Also, Solomon Maren, the Member representing Mangu/Bokkos constituency in the National Assembly, said members of his constituency express “deep appreciations to all those who played various roles in facilitating the release of our dear daughter, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel from Boko Haram captivity.”

Jennifer from that constituency was abducted with four others along Monguno-Maiduguri road on December 22, 2019 by Boko Haram, the day she was marking the 21st anniversary of her father’s demise.

Maren added, “My joy and that of Jennifer’s family knows no bounds. I wish to salute the rare courage and bravery of our men in uniform for the sacrifice to protect our Nation from the hands of evil men, particularly the Armed Forces and the Department of State Services for facilitating this. I equally wish to appreciate the media, local and international, non governmental organizations, the Church and all those who stood with us in the struggle that led to her release.

“I wish to salute the rare steadfastness of her family especially her widowed mother, Mrs. Naomi Samuel who showed more courage and faith than any of us, praying ceaselessly for her release.

“May I however plead that the same energy be deployed to facilitate the release of others still being held hostage. Top among them is our dear Lilian Gyang, a 100Level student of the University of Maiduguri, from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, abducted on January 9, 2020.

“Another Plateau indigene, Abdulhamid Bashir as well as Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku, the remaining Chibok schoolgirls also remain a huge concern. Government should intensify efforts to bring smiles on the faces of their families too.”

