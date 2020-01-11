Jaywon Shares Horrible Experience After Getting Robbed & Beaten At A Club In Ibadan

Nigerian singer, Jaywon has narrated his horrible experience in the hands of thieves at a club in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share his horrible experience at a club in Ibadan. According to him, he and his nephew were in the city and decided to have some fun at a particular club only for them to be robbed. He disclosed that they got robbed inside the club compound and to their greatest surprise the club management took action by fighting them instead. The singer then warned clubbers in the city not to visit the club as it would only end in tears.

Deadest club in Ibadan. Don’t go there ooo. Me and my nephew @raifokun got robbed right inside the club compound (Club Sluggers) and the manager still have the mind to fight us. Go there at your own risk. #sluggers #ibadan.

See the post below:

