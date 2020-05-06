Jaywon arrested, arraigned for violating COVID-19 curfew

By Akpan Sunday

Popular singer Iledare Olajuwonlo aka Jaywon has been arrested by the police for violating the curfew order imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that Jaywon was driving to an undlsclosed destination when policemen attached to the Dolphin Estate Division intercepted him around 11pm on Monday and took him into custody.

The singer was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he was charged before a mobile court after his statement had been taken.

The singer was arraigned before a Magistrate Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of N10,000 and do 30- minute of community service

