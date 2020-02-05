Jay Z Finally Speaks On Why He & Beyonce Refused To Stand During The National Anthem At Superbowl

American rapper, Jay Z has finally spoken on why he and his wife, Beyonce refused to stand during the national anthem at the just concluded Superbowl.

The video of Jay and Bey seated during Demi Levato’s performance caused quite the spark on social media and now, Jay has finally spoken on why they took such a decision.

Jay who was recently at Columbia University addressed the viral video. He was asked him if he remained seated to “convey a signal,” and Jay quickly replied, “It actually wasn’t. Sorry.” Prior to Demi Levato’s performance, Jay revealed that Beyonce was thinking about what the singer must have been going through before getting on stage because it was her first time performing at the event.

Jay said they got to their seats and stayed focused on Demi’s performance, but from a business standpoint. “We immediately jumped into artist mode, I’m really just looking at the show. The mics start. Was it too low to start?…” he said. He also joked about people thinking they had their daughter, Blue Ivy in on the alleged protest.

